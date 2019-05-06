Trump says British royal Meghan was 'nasty' to him in new interview

Meghan (above) said in 2016 that she would move to Canada if Trump won the presidency.

LONDON - Donald Trump thinks that Meghan, wife of the British royal Prince Harry, is "very nice" even if she has been "nasty" to him, the US president said in pre-released extracts of a broadcast interview.

The rest of the wide-ranging interview, which ITV said would touch on Iran, climate change and Brexit, will be broadcast on Wednesday (June 5).

The former Meghan Markle, a US-born actress and now the Duchess of Sussex, married Prince Harry, a grandson of Queen Elizabeth, last year, having criticised Trump during his 2016 election campaign.

"She's doing a good job. I hope she enjoys her life... I think she's very nice," Trump told ITV's Good Morning Britain, according to a partial transcript ahead of the broadcast.