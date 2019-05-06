Trump says British royal Meghan was 'nasty' to him in new interview

Meghan (above) said in 2016 that she would move to Canada if Trump won the presidency.
PHOTO: AFP
Reuters

LONDON - Donald Trump thinks that Meghan, wife of the British royal Prince Harry, is "very nice" even if she has been "nasty" to him, the US president said in pre-released extracts of a broadcast interview.

The rest of the wide-ranging interview, which ITV said would touch on Iran, climate change and Brexit, will be broadcast on Wednesday (June 5).

The former Meghan Markle, a US-born actress and now the Duchess of Sussex, married Prince Harry, a grandson of Queen Elizabeth, last year, having criticised Trump during his 2016 election campaign.

"She's doing a good job. I hope she enjoys her life... I think she's very nice," Trump told ITV's Good Morning Britain, according to a partial transcript ahead of the broadcast.

"She was nasty to me. And that's OK for her to be nasty.

It's not good for me to be nasty to her and I wasn't."

The comments add to confusion surrounding Trump's feelings about the royal.

In an interview with British tabloid the Sun ahead of his trip, Trump was confronted with Meghan's 2016 comment that she would move to Canada if he won the presidency.

Trump said he was unaware she made that comment and said on audio tape: "I didn't know that she was nasty."

The comment sparked renewed criticism of how the president talks about women but he denied calling Meghan nasty in a tweet on Sunday.

He sought to clarify further in the ITV interview.

"I wasn't referring to she's nasty. I said she was nasty about me. And essentially I didn't know she was nasty about me," Trump told ITV.

Trump is in Britain for a state visit, which will conclude on Wednesday when he goes to Portsmouth to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings of World War II.

Trump and his wife Melania dined with Queen Elizabeth and her family on Monday at a state banquet. He toasted the Queen at the dinner and on Tuesday described her as a fantastic person.

Trump also had warm words for Harry after meeting him at Buckingham Palace.

"I think he's a terrific guy. The royal family is really nice," Trump told ITV.

"He couldn't have been nicer."

More about

British royalty DONALD TRUMP Meghan Markle
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

Singer and towkay Taufik Batisah spills his must-have dishes for Hari Raya
Singer and towkay Taufik Batisah spills his must-have dishes for Hari Raya
Frenzied shoppers and long queues as new Uniqlo x KAWS collection drops in Asia
$19.90 Uniqlo x KAWS tote bag being resold for $128 in Singapore
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (June 2019)
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (June 2019)
Police step in after woman&#039;s complaint about paying nearly $327 for 3 durians in Penang goes viral
Police step in after woman's complaint about paying nearly $327 for 3 durians in Penang goes viral
David Beckham tells son Brooklyn to stay away from girlfriend
David Beckham tells son Brooklyn to stay away from girlfriend
9-year-old girl in China traumatised after lift slides down 18 floors
9-year-old girl in China traumatised after lift slides down 18 floors
Chinese woman pays $40,000 for premium parking lot but can only exit car through sunroof
Chinese woman pays $40,000 for premium parking lot but can only exit car through sunroof
BMW driver repeatedly reverses into Porsche while trying to enter parallel parking lot at Toa Payoh
BMW driver repeatedly reverses into Porsche while trying to enter parallel parking lot at Toa Payoh
Father jailed for assaulting 5-year-old autistic boy who was &#039;playing roughly&#039; near his sons
Father jailed for assaulting 5-year-old autistic boy who was 'playing roughly' near his sons
Let her pay: Woman who destroyed glass door draws criticism online
Let her pay: Woman who destroyed glass door draws criticism online
Debt collector in Singapore puts on traditional funeral garments to &#039;beg&#039; for $170,000
Debt collector in Singapore puts on traditional funeral garments to 'beg' for $170,000
Hong Kong actor Keith Lee Siu Kei dies of liver cancer aged 69
Hong Kong actor Keith Lee Siu Kei dies of liver cancer aged 69

LIFESTYLE

#Joeyjios: Taking on Taufik Batisah&#039;s ghost pepper spicy chicken
#Joeyjios: Taking on Taufik Batisah's ghost pepper spicy chicken
Movie ticket prices Singapore (2019) - which cinema is the cheapest?
Movie ticket prices Singapore (2019) - which cinema is the cheapest?
5 new shows to watch on Netflix during Idul Fitri
5 new shows to watch on Netflix during Idul Fitri
5 criteria to consider when picking the right nursing home for your parents
5 criteria to consider when picking the right nursing home for your parents

Home Works

House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Taufik Batisah&#039;s niece is &#039;trapped&#039; in Lebanon and he&#039;s seeking donations to bring her back safely
Taufik Batisah's niece is 'trapped' in Lebanon and he's seeking donations to bring her back safely
China mum beats 9-year-old son to death for not doing homework, losing phone
China mum beats 9-year-old son to death for not doing homework, losing phone
Nicholas Tse&#039;s sister has a baby girl, but who&#039;s the father?
Nicholas Tse's sister has a baby girl, but who's the father?
Din Tai Fung chef shows us the proper way to eat a xiao long bao
Din Tai Fung chef shows us the proper way to eat a xiao long bao

SERVICES