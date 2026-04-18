Award Banner
Award Banner
world

Trump says China's Xi is 'very happy' about Strait of Hormuz reopening

Trump says China's Xi is 'very happy' about Strait of Hormuz reopening
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping react as they hold a bilateral meeting at Gimhae International Airport, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit, in Busan, South Korea, on Oct 30, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONApril 18, 2026 3:52 AM

US President Donald Trump said on Friday (April 17) that Chinese President Xi Jinping was "very happy" about the status of the Strait of Hormuz, and that he looked forward to their meeting in China.

"President Xi is very happy that the Strait of Hormuz is open and/or rapidly opening," Trump said on Truth Social. "Our meeting in China will be a special one and, potentially, Historic. I look forward to being with President Xi Much will be accomplished!," he added.

[[nid:733985]]

DONALD TRUMPXI JINPINGUnited States of AmericaIRANMaritime and ShippingWars and conflicts
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.