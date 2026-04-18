Trump says China's Xi is 'very happy' about Strait of Hormuz reopening

US President Donald Trump said on Friday (April 17) that Chinese President Xi Jinping was "very happy" about the status of the Strait of Hormuz, and that he looked forward to their meeting in China.

"President Xi is very happy that the Strait of Hormuz is open and/or rapidly opening," Trump said on Truth Social. "Our meeting in China will be a special one and, potentially, Historic. I look forward to being with President Xi – Much will be accomplished!," he added.

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