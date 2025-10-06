Award Banner
Award Banner
world

Trump says Gaza talks advancing rapidly, first phase should be completed this week

Trump says Gaza talks advancing rapidly, first phase should be completed this week
US President Donald Trump looks on as he departs the White House en route to Norfolk, Virginia to attend the 250th Anniversary of the Navy celebration, from the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, DC, US, Oct 5, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONOctober 06, 2025 2:59 AM

WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump said on Sunday (Oct 5) talks with Hamas to end Israel's war in Gaza and release hostages held by the Palestinian militant group were advancing rapidly.

"These talks have been very successful, and proceeding rapidly. The technical teams will again meet Monday, in Egypt, to work through and clarify the final details. I am told that the first phase should be completed this week, and I am asking everyone to MOVE FAST," Trump said in a social media post.

[[nid:723568]]

DONALD TRUMPIsrael-Hamas conflictPalestineGenocide/Crimes against humanity
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.