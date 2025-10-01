Award Banner
Trump says Hamas has 3 or 4 days to respond to Gaza plan

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press before boarding Marine One to depart for Quantico, Virginia, from the South Lawn at the White House in Washington, DC, US, Sept 30, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONOctober 01, 2025 3:32 AM

WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (Sept 30) that Hamas militants have about three or four days to respond to his Gaza peace plan proposal or face the consequences.

Trump told reporters as he departed the White House that Israeli and Arab leaders had accepted the plan and "we're just waiting for Hamas".

He said Hamas has about "three or four days" to respond.

"Hamas is either going to be doing it or not, and if it's not, it's going to be a very sad end," he said.

Asked if there was room for negotiations on the peace plan, Trump said: "Not much."

