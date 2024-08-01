Trump says he is against everyone having an electric car

CHICAGO - Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said on Wednesday (July 31) that he was against everyone having an electric car despite the endorsement of billionaire Elon Musk, the CEO of electric carmaker Tesla.

"Elon Musk endorsed me and he is a friend of mine, ... but I am against everybody having an electric car," Trump said while speaking at the National Association of Black Journalists conference in Chicago.

ALSO READ: Trump says Vance's 'childless cat ladies' comments reflect love of family