Trump says he believes China got Iran to negotiate: Report

WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump told AFP on Thursday (April 2) that he believes China got Iran to negotiate a ceasefire in the war against Israel and the US.

The Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday that it welcomed the ceasefire, adding that China had made its own efforts towards realising lasting peace in the Middle East.

"China has consistently advocated for an immediate ceasefire and cessation of hostilities, as well as the resolution of disputes through political and diplomatic channels," ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said.

She did not detail what China's efforts were when asked at a regular news briefing.

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