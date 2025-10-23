world

Trump says he cancelled Putin summit due to stalled negotiations

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands during a press conference following their meeting to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, in Anchorage, Alaska, US, Aug 15, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONOctober 23, 2025 2:48 AM

WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (Oct 22) he cancelled a planned summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, citing a lack of progress in diplomatic efforts and a sense that the timing was off.

"We cancelled the meeting with President Putin — it just didn't feel right to me," Trump told reporters at the White House. "It didn't feel like we were going to get to the place we have to get. So I cancelled it, but we'll do it in the future."

Trump also expressed frustration with the stalled negotiations. "In terms of honesty, the only thing I can say is, every time I speak with Vladimir, I have good conversations, and then they don't go anywhere. They just don't go anywhere," he said.

The summit cancellation came as the White House unveiled new sanctions targeting Russian oil exports, part of a broader effort to pressure Moscow over its continued military operations in Ukraine. Trump said he hoped the measures would be temporary.

