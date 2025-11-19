Trump says he has 'nothing to do with the family business'

WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (Nov 18) that he has nothing to do with his family business as the Trump Organisation and a Saudi developer look to open the latest Trump hotel in the Maldives.

During a meeting with the Saudi crown prince in the Oval Office, Trump was asked about a possible conflict of interest for the Trump Organisation to do business with Saudi Arabia while he is president.

Trump responded: "I have nothing to do with the family business. I have left, and I've devoted 100 per cent of my energy. What my family does is fine. They do business all over.

"They've done very little with Saudi Arabia actually. I'm sure they could do a lot, and anything they've done has been very good," he added.

