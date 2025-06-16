Award Banner
Trump says he hopes Israel and Iran can strike deal

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth talks to US President Donald Trump during the US Army's 250th Birthday parade, on the same day of US President Donald Trump 79th birthday, in Washington, DC, US, June 14, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONJune 16, 2025 1:46 AM

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said on Sunday (June 15) that he hopes Israel and Iran can broker a deal but said sometimes countries have to fight it out first.

Talking to reporters as he left for the G7 summit in Canada, Trump said the US will continue to support the defence of Israel but declined to say if he asked the US ally to pause strikes on Iran.

"I hope there's going to be a deal. I think it's time for a deal and we'll see what happens. Sometimes they have to fight it out, but we're gonna see what happens," Trump said.

Israel and Iran launched fresh attacks on Sunday, killing and wounding civilians and raising concerns of a broader regional conflict, with both militaries urging civilians on the opposing side to take precautions against further strikes.

