Trump says he is not planning to visit Israel as part of upcoming trip
PHOTO: Reuters file
WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump is not planning on visiting Israel at the tail end of a trip next week to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, he told reporters at the White House on Tuesday (May 6).
While the White House has never confirmed that Israel would be part of his upcoming trip, there have been widespread rumours in diplomatic and national security circles that he would extend his trip to visit the US ally.
