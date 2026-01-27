Trump says he is raising tariffs on certain South Korean imports to 25%

WASHINGTON/SEOUL — President Donald Trump said on Monday (Jan 26) he was increasing tariffs on South Korean imports into the US related to autos, lumber and pharmaceuticals to 25 per cent, while criticising the ally's legislature for failing to enact a trade deal with Washington.

"South Korea's Legislature is not living up to its Deal with the United States," Trump wrote on social media.

"Because the Korean Legislature hasn't enacted our Historic Trade Agreement, which is their prerogative, I am hereby increasing South Korean TARIFFS on Autos, Lumber, Pharma, and all other Reciprocal TARIFFS, from 15 per cent to 25 per cent."

It was not immediately clear when the tariff hike would take effect, or what specifically triggered Trump's directive.

South Korea's benchmark KOSPI index fell 0.7 per cent in early trade on Tuesday, while the won weakened 0.5 per cent against the dollar after hitting a near one-month high on Monday.

The White House and the US Trade Representative's office did not respond immediately to requests for comment.

South Korea's presidential Blue House said on Tuesday that Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan, who is currently in Canada, would visit the US soon and meet with Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick. Kim was scheduled to be in the US from Jan 28-31, a ministry statement showed.

The Blue House said it had not been officially notified about the US tariff hikes, but South Korea's presidential adviser would meet with related ministries to discuss measures.

A spokesperson for South Korea's ruling Democratic Party did not have an immediate comment when asked about Trump's social media post criticising the legislature.

South Korea's National Assembly usually approves bills only when regular sessions or extraordinary sessions are scheduled. The next bill review sessions are due to start on Feb 3.

Trump has previously threatened other tariff hikes and in some cases delayed them or not followed through.

Exports to US fall in 2025

South Korea's exports hit a record high of US$709.4 billion (S$900 billion) in 2025, up 3.8 per cent from 2024, while US-bound shipments stood at US$122.9 billion, falling 3.8 per cent but still making it the second-biggest market after China.

Auto exports to the US stood at US$30.2 billion, accounting for 25 per cent of the total US shipments, the biggest of any South Korean sector, but down 13.2 per cent from 2024.

In a framework deal reached between the allies last year, Washington and Seoul agreed to set tariffs on US imports of Korean autos and auto parts at 15 per cent, down from 25 per cent, putting them on par with their Japanese competitors. The 15 per cent rate took effect on Nov 1.

A hike in tariff rates would hit South Korean automaker Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia particularly hard, given their significant exports to the United States. Hyundai and Kia shares fell 3.5 per cent and 4.8 per cent, respectively in early trading on Tuesday.

Hyundai did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

General Motors, which produces about 500,000 vehicles annually in South Korea and exports most of them to the US, also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

South Korea had been working to implement a deal announced with Washington last year that lowered US tariffs on many of its exports to 15 per cent, but US officials had grown frustrated about the slow pace of implementation.

The two countries said last year that as part of the US$350 billion South Korean investment into US strategic sectors, Seoul would pay US$200 billion in cash in phased installments that would be capped at US$20 billion a year in an effort to maintain won stability.

Earlier this month, South Korea's Finance Minister Koo Yun-cheol told Reuters the government planned to implement the investment package as soon as possible, while noting that uncertainty over an expected US Supreme Court ruling on Trump's tariffs could affect the process.

He said the country's planned investment of US$350 billion in strategic US sectors under the trade deal was unlikely to kick off in the first half of 2026, given the weak won currency.

Koo's comments may have contributed to Trump's social media post, said Yoo Ji-woong, a senior analyst at Daol Investment & Securities.

The prospect of large currency outflows has caused headaches for authorities in Seoul at a time when the won has slumped to trade at levels unseen since the global financial crisis from 2007 to 2009.

South Korea's finance ministry said on Tuesday it would actively consult with parliament on the US investment bill. Koo was already planning to ask parliament for co-operation on the matter on Tuesday afternoon, the ministry said.

Trump's 'impatience'

Trump has upended global trade by imposing tariffs on nearly every country since beginning his second term in office in 2025.

Economists say his approach has triggered shifts in trading relationships and is likely to boost US inflation this year.

The US Supreme Court is also deciding on the legality of Trump's use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 to justify country-specific tariffs, with a decision not expected until mid-February.

Josh Lipsky, chair of international economics at the Washington-based Atlantic Council, said Trump's action on South Korea reflected his impatience with the pace of Seoul's enactment of the framework trade agreement, while underscoring ongoing uncertainty about tariff rates.

"It's just another reminder that the markets were wrong to believe we were going to get into tariff stability in 2026," Lipsky said. "People say, 'Oh, but he doesn't follow through,' and sometimes that's true, but sometimes it isn't. And the volatility alone there is a price around that."

