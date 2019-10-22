Trump says he's most promoted person 'ever', amid backlash over resort pick for G-7 meet

WASHINGTON - United States President Donald Trump said on Monday (Oct 21) that his much-criticised attempt to stage the Group of Seven meeting at one of his golf courses was not intended to promote his business brand, arguing he's too famous to "need promotion".

"They say, 'Oh, you get promotion.' You don't think I get enough promotion? I get more promotion than any human being that's ever lived," Mr Trump said at a meeting of his Cabinet in the White House. "I don't need promotion."

Mr Trump's latest defence of the now-scrapped plan to hold the international summit at his Trump National Doral resort in Florida next year follows withering criticism.

Opponents say the bid smacked of corruption while even figures in the loyal Republican party baulked at the optics of the real estate tycoon holding the huge diplomatic event at his own hotel.

Mr Trump last Saturday tweeted that he was pulling the idea and would consider other sites, including the presidential retreat of Camp David, near Washington, DC.

He has previously come under fire for the use of his golf resorts by White House staff and travelling members of the military, as well as his hiring of his daughter and son-in-law in senior White House advisory positions.