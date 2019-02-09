Trump says his meeting with North Korea's Kim will be held in Hanoi

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un smiles as he shakes hands with US President Donald Trump during the signing of the declaration, after their first summit meeting in Singapore,

US President Donald Trump said on Friday (Feb 8) his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un later this month will be held in Hanoi.

"My representatives have just left North Korea after a very productive meeting and an agreed upon time and date for the second Summit with Kim Jong Un.

"It will take place in Hanoi, Vietnam, on February 27 & 28," Trump said on Twitter.

"I look forward to seeing Chairman Kim & advancing the cause of peace!" he said.

