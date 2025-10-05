Trump says Israel agreed to 'withdrawal line,' Hamas confirmation would trigger immediate ceasefire
PHOTO: Reuters
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump said in a social media post on Saturday (Oct 4) that Israel has agreed to an "initial withdrawal line" for Gaza, which has also been shared with Hamas.
Trump said "when Hamas confirms," a ceasefire will be effective "immediately" and a prisoner exchange will begin, setting the stage for the next phase of Israel's withdrawal from the Palestinian enclave.
