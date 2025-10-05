Award Banner
Trump says Israel agreed to 'withdrawal line,' Hamas confirmation would trigger immediate ceasefire

US President Donald Trump in the Oval office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, Sept 30, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONOctober 05, 2025 1:23 AM

WASHINGTON  - US President Donald Trump said in a social media post on Saturday (Oct 4) that Israel has agreed to an "initial withdrawal line" for Gaza, which has also been shared with Hamas.

Trump said "when Hamas confirms," a ceasefire will be effective "immediately" and a prisoner exchange will begin, setting the stage for the next phase of Israel's withdrawal from the Palestinian enclave.

DONALD TRUMPUnited States of AmericaIsraelIsrael-Hamas conflict
