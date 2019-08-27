Trump says Melania has 'gotten to know' Kim Jong Un, but they have never met

BIARRITZ, France - Melania Trump has never met Kim Jong Un, or even spoken to him, but US President Donald Trump said on Monday (Aug 26) that his wife has "gotten to know" the North Korean leader and, like him, believes in the reclusive country's potential.

Trump, who has met Kim three times since last year as he tries to persuade him to give up the North Korean nuclear weapons program, told a news conference at the G-7 summit in France that he had come to know Kim "extremely well," and suggested that his wife had too.

"The first lady has gotten to know Kim Jong Un and I think she'd agree with me, he is a man with a country that has tremendous potential," Trump said, as Melania watched impassively from the audience.

White House spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham later clarified that Melania had never met Kim.