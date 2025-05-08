Trump says more information coming on potential new Gaza ceasefire and hostage deal

WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (May 7) there would be more information in the next day on a potential new proposal for a hostage release deal and ceasefire in Gaza.

"A lot of talk going on about Gaza right now," Trump said at the White House. "You'll be knowing probably in the next 24 hours."

Two Egyptian security sources told Reuters at the end of April that negotiations held in Cairo to reach a ceasefire in Gaza were on the verge of a significant breakthrough.

On Wednesday, an official close to the mediation effort said there was no new proposal.

"There are intensified efforts by the mediators and contacts have never stopped, but there isn't a concrete proposal yet," the official said. "Hamas still insists on its full package ceasefire deal in return for an end to the war, while Israel doesn't want to end the war."

