Trump says open to meeting North Korea's Kim Jong Un at demilitarised zone

US President Donald Trump walks with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un during a break in talks at the second US-North Korea summit at the Sofitel Legend Metropole hotel in Hanoi on February 28, 2019.

OSAKA - United States President Donald Trump said on Saturday (June 29) he was open to meeting Kim Jong Un at the demilitarised zone between North and South Korea while on a trip to Seoul this week.

"After some very important meetings, including my meeting with President Xi of China, I will be leaving Japan for South Korea (with President Moon). While there, if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!" Trump tweeted from Japan's Osaka, where he is attending the G-20 summit.

Trump told reporters on Saturday: "We'll be there and I just put out a feeler because I don't know where he is right now. He may not be in North Korea." "If he's there, we'll see each other for two minutes, that's all we can, but that will be fine," he added.

Trump said he and Kim "get along very well."

The surprise offer came amid a recent flurry of diplomacy over North Korea's nuclear programme after a Trump-Kim summit in Hanoi collapsed without an agreement.

After several months of public silence, an exchange of letters between the leaders appeared to have thawed the deep-freeze and raised hopes for a third summit meeting after a historic first tete-a-tete in Singapore on June 12, 2018 and the second in Hanoi in February.

According to South Korea's Unification minister, the two leaders have exchanged a total of 12 letters since the beginning of last year, with Kim the more assiduous suitor in their nuclear bromance, penning eight of those.

The White House on Friday declined to comment on whether Trump was scheduled to go to the DMZ.