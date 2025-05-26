Award Banner
Trump says Putin has 'gone absolutely crazy', considering more sanctions on Russia

Daily newspapers with covers, dedicated to the recent phone call of Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, are laid out at a newsstand in a street in Moscow, Russia, Feb 13.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONMay 26, 2025 8:56 AM

MOSCOW/KYIV — US President Donald Trump said Vladimir Putin had "gone absolutely crazy" by unleashing the largest aerial attack of the war on Ukraine and said he was considering more sanctions on Moscow, but he also scolded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

"Something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely crazy!" Trump said of the Russian president on Truth Social.

"I've always said that he wants all of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that's proving to be right, but if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia!"

