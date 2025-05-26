Trump says Putin has 'gone absolutely crazy', considering more sanctions on Russia

MOSCOW/KYIV — US President Donald Trump said Vladimir Putin had "gone absolutely crazy" by unleashing the largest aerial attack of the war on Ukraine and said he was considering more sanctions on Moscow, but he also scolded Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

"Something has happened to him. He has gone absolutely crazy!" Trump said of the Russian president on Truth Social.

"I've always said that he wants all of Ukraine, not just a piece of it, and maybe that's proving to be right, but if he does, it will lead to the downfall of Russia!"

