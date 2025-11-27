Award Banner
Award Banner
world

Trump says US must re-examine Afghan immigrants who came when Biden was president

Trump says US must re-examine Afghan immigrants who came when Biden was president
US President Donald Trump looks on as he speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One during travel to Palm Beach, Florida, from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, Nov 25, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONNovember 27, 2025 4:40 AM

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Wednesday (Nov 26) called for his government to re-examine Afghan immigrants who entered the United States during the former President Joe Biden's administration.

The president called the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington "an act of terror," saying the suspect came from Afghanistan in 2021.

"This heinous assault was an act of evil, an act of hatred and an act of terror," Trump said in pre-taped remarks from Florida, where he is spending the Thanksgiving holiday.

"We must now re-examine every single alien who has entered our country from Afghanistan under Biden."

[[nid:725893]]

 

DONALD TRUMPJoe BidenU.S. ImmigrationAfghanistan
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.