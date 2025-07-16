world

Trump says US will be fighting China 'in a very friendly fashion'

US President Donald Trump attends the Pennsylvania Energy and Innovation Summit, at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, US, July 15, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONJuly 16, 2025 3:06 AM

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania — US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (July 15) lauded a new trade deal signed with Indonesia and said the United States would be fighting China "in a very friendly fashion."

Trump told an energy summit at Carnegie Mellon University that other trade deals could be reached, including potentially with India.

Trump has launched a global trade war, levying tariffs of at least 10 per cent on many countries and higher rates on many others.

