Trump seeks to justify Iran war, but stated objectives shift

WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump on Monday (March 2) sought to justify a broad, open-ended war on Iran, offering his most extensive public comments yet on an operation whose stated aims and timeline have shifted since it began over the weekend.

Trump, who was back at the White House after a weekend in Florida, said the US and Israeli air attacks that began on Saturday had been projected to last four to five weeks but could go on longer. The military campaign has killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, sunk at least 10 Iranian warships and struck more than 1,000 targets.

"We're already substantially ahead of our time projections. But whatever the time is, it's okay. Whatever it takes," Trump said at his first public event since the conflict began.

He made no mention of regime change, saying the fight was needed to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear weapon, which Tehran denies seeking, and to thwart its long-range ballistic missile programme.

"An Iranian regime armed with long-range missiles and nuclear weapons would be an intolerable threat to the Middle East, but also to the American people," Trump said.

The remarks followed days of sometimes conflicting statements from the president, who had discussed the attacks in two brief videos and one-on-one interviews with select journalists over the weekend but did not give a televised address to the nation, as is customary in moments of military action.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt pushed back on suggestions the administration's messaging on the operation has been confusing.

On X, Leavitt said Trump had outlined "clear objectives," including preventing Iran's proxies from launching attacks and stopping production of roadside bombs like those used against US forces after the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

Varying messages

On Saturday, as Trump announced the strikes, he urged Iranians to "take back your country" and implied a goal of regime change.

On Sunday, Trump told The Atlantic he was open to talks with whoever emerged to lead Iran and told the New York Times his January operation to capture Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was a model for Iran's future.

In the case of Venezuela, former Maduro ally Delcy Rodriguez emerged as the new leader and has co-operated with Washington. In Iran's case, US and Israeli strikes have eliminated many of those who could step in to take power, Trump said.

Trump's timeline for the Iran operation has also shifted since it began. He first told the Daily Mail it could take "four weeks, or less," then told The New York Times four to five weeks. In separate remarks on Sunday and Monday, he left open the possibility that the operation could continue longer until its objectives are achieved.

In his notification to Congress about the Iran strikes obtained by Politico, Trump did not provide any timeline.

"Although the United States desires a quick and enduring peace, it is not possible at this time to know the full scope and duration of military operations that may be necessary," Trump wrote.

Jon Alterman of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, who has served as a State Department official focused on the Middle East, said Trump appeared to have deliberately left the war's ultimate outcome undefined.

"I'm not sure they're committed to any particular outcome," Alterman said.

When Trump ordered a much more limited attack against Iran during Israel's 12-day war in June, he immediately gave a formal address flanked by senior officials. After the Maduro operation, Trump held a press conference within hours at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida and officials appeared on television multiple times to explain the move.

This time, senior administration officials skipped the Sunday shows to avoid competing narratives and keep Trump as the main messenger, a White House official said. The official said the public framing of the operation was still under discussion.

A second official said top aides were in secure rooms all day attending national security meetings and that the White House coordinated with Republican lawmakers scheduled to appear on television programmes. The official pushed back against suggestions that messaging was still being developed, saying talking points had already been circulated by Saturday.

