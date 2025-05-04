Trump shares AI-generated photo of himself as the Pope

The President of the United States, 78, took to Instagram in the early hours of Saturday (May 3) morning to release the image - which had been generated by artificial intelligence - that depicted him as the next head of the Catholic Church.

Trump did not write a caption to go along with the image, but the picture comes just days after he proclaimed that he wants to be next in line for the position following the death of Pope Francis towards the end of last month.

Asked who he would like to be the next Pope, he told reporters: "I'd like to be Pope! That would be my number choice. No, I don't know, I have no preference.

"I must say we have a cardinal that happens to be out of a place called New York who is very good. So, we'll see what happens."

The pontiff passed away on Easter Monday (April 21) after suffering a stroke and heart failure at the age of 88.

Sergio Alfieri, his chief surgeon, revealed he failed to respond to any stimuli from medical staff as he lay in a coma with his eyes open before his death.

He told Italian outlet Corriere Della Sera: "On Monday at about 5:30 Massimiliano Strappetti [the pope's private nurse] called me [saying]: 'The Holy Father is very ill, we must return to Gemelli [hospital]'.

"I pre-alerted everyone and 20 later I was there in Santa Marta.

"I entered his room and his eyes were open. I noticed that he had no breathing problems and then I tried to call him, but he didn't answer.

"He didn't respond to stimuli, not even painful ones. At that moment I understood that there was nothing more to be done. He was in a coma.

"Strappetti knew that the Pope wanted to die at home, when we were at the Gemelli he always said so.

"He passed away shortly after.

"I remained there with Massimiliano, Andrea, the other nurses and the secretaries; then they all arrived, and Cardinal Parolin asked us to pray and we recited the rosary with him. I felt privileged and now I can say that I was.

"That morning, I gave him a caress as a last farewell."