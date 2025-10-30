Trump shaves China tariffs in deal with Xi on fentanyl, rare earths

BUSAN, South Korea — US President Donald Trump said on Thursday (Oct 30) he had agreed with President Xi Jinping to trim tariffs on China in exchange for Beijing cracking down on the illicit fentanyl trade, resuming US soybean purchases and keeping rare earths exports flowing.

Trump's face-to-face talks with Xi in the South Korean city of Busan, their first since 2019, marked the finale of a whirlwind Asia trip on which he also touted trade breakthroughs with South Korea, Japan and Southeast Asian nations.

"It was an amazing meeting," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One shortly after he left South Korea, ranking the talks a "12 out of 10".

Trump said tariffs on Chinese imports would be cut to 47 per cent from 57 per cent by halving the rate of tariffs related to trade in fentanyl precursor drugs to 10 per cent.

Xi will work "very hard to stop the flow" of fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid that is the leading cause of American overdose deaths, Trump said.

China agreed to pause export controls announced this month on rare earths, elements that play vital roles in cars, planes and weapons that have become Beijing's most potent source of leverage in its trade war with the United States.

The pause would last for a year, China's commerce ministry said in a statement.

It added that the two sides had also reached consensus on expanding agricultural trade and would work to resolve issues around short video app TikTok, which Trump seeks to bring under US-controlled ownership.

The reaction to the detente in global stock markets was muted, with major Asian indexes and European futures swinging between gains and losses.

China's Shanghai Composite Index slipped from a 10-year high, while US soybean futures were weaker.

"The response from markets has been cautious in contrast to Trump's enthusiastic characterisation of the meeting," said Besa Deda, chief economist at advisory firm William Buck in Sydney.

Among major US trading partners, only Brazil and India are still subject to higher tariffs.

In the run-up to the meeting, world stock markets from Wall Street to Tokyo had hit records on hopes of a breakthrough in a trade war between the world's two largest economies that has disrupted supply chains and rocked global business confidence.

Trump repeatedly talked up prospects of reaching agreement with Xi since US negotiators on Sunday said they had agreed a framework with China to avoid 100 per cent US tariffs on its goods and defer China's export curbs on rare earths.

The cordial meeting between the leaders, at a South Korean air base on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) forum, lasted more than 1-1/2 hours.

Frictions now and then are normal

It was normal for the superpowers to have frictions now and then, Xi told Trump via a translator, as they faced each other, flanked by their delegations, at the start of the meeting.

"China's development and rejuvenation are not incompatible with President Trump's goal of 'Making America Great Again,'" Xi added.

The two sides also agreed to pause new US port fees on Chinese vessels designed to combat China's global dominance in shipbuilding, ocean freight and logistics.

China will begin the process of purchasing US energy, Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Thursday, hinting at a big deal in Alaska where his administration has been touting a proposed US$44-billion (S$57-billion) LNG pipeline.

The White House has signalled it hopes the summit will be the first of several between the leaders in the coming year. Trump said he would travel to China in April before he receives Xi in the United States.

Chinese state media portrayed the meeting with Trump as a triumph of Xi's policymaking. "We have the confidence and capability to navigate all kinds of risks and challenges," the official news agency, Xinhua, quoted him as saying.

No Nvidia chip, Taiwan discussions

The agreement reached broadly returns ties to their status before Trump's "Liberation Day" offensive in April triggered tit-for-tat escalation.

But it may be no more than a fragile truce in a trade war with root causes still unresolved, analysts say.

Trump said he did not discuss Nvidia's state-of-art Blackwell AI chip with Xi, despite a suggestion the previous day that he could do so.

In August, Reuters reported that Nvidia was working on a downgraded version of the Blackwell to sell to China.

In a further blow to Nvidia's hope of maintaining its presence in China's US$50-billion AI market, Trump distanced himself from talks over Nvidia chip sales there, saying that was a matter for the company to resolve.

The contentious issue of Taiwan, the democratic island claimed by China that is a US partner and high-tech powerhouse, did also not surface in the talks, Trump said.

But minutes before starting the meeting, Trump ordered the US military to resume testing nuclear weapons after a gap of 33 years, pointing to the growing arsenals of Russia and China.

China's foreign ministry said on Thursday it hoped the US would stick to a moratorium on nuclear testing.

