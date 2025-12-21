Trump takes aim at diversity visa after suspect in Brown shooting linked to program

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump's administration is moving to clamp down on a visa programme that aims to increase diversity after the suspect in an attack at Brown University was linked to it, the latest in a flurry of legal immigration restrictions in the past month.

Hours after news broke that the suspect was found dead in New Hampshire on Thursday, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a post on X that he was a Portuguese national who obtained permanent residence via the diversity visa lottery programme. Noem said her department would pause processing of diversity lottery applications "to ensure no more Americans are harmed by this disastrous programme."

The immediate effects of the move remained unclear on Friday since most of the people using the programme apply from abroad through the State Department. A department spokesperson said the diversity programme posed a threat to the US public and that they were working "to put in place all necessary measures" to address it, but did not provide further details.

Trump, a Republican, returned to the White House in January vowing to clamp down on legal and illegal immigration. After an Afghan national was accused of attacking National Guard members in late November, his administration swiftly implemented new immigration restrictions, halting processing of Afghan immigration applications, ordering a review of approved asylum cases, and expanding Trump's existing travel ban to 20 per cent of the world's countries.

While Trump officials framed the restrictions as needed for national security, critics said they used the attack to achieve a broader goal of reducing legal immigration.

Jorge Loweree, a managing director with the pro-immigration American Immigration Council, said the same dynamic was occurring with the diversity visa programme.

"This isn't about any one individual," Loweree said. "What we're seeing is this administration using these cases, these stories, as a pretext to their own end, which is to target people from countries that they deem to be undesirable."

Trump's opposition to the diversity visa program

Trump has long criticised the diversity visa programme, which offers up to 55,000 immigrant visas each year to countries with lower rates of immigration to the US The programme, created by the US Congress in 1990, uses a lottery system to determine which applicants are awarded visas. Those approved can obtain permanent residence and eventual citizenship.

During Trump's first term in 2017, he called for ending the programme after an Uzbek national was accused of a vehicle-ramming attack in New York City that killed eight people and injured many others. The attacker in that case, Sayfullo Saipov, was sentenced in 2023 to eight consecutive life sentences.

Noem said on X that the suspect in the Brown University shooting, Claudio Neves Valente, 48, had entered the US in 2017 through the diversity visa programme and "should never have been allowed in our country." Noem did not provide any evidence of prior security concerns related to the suspect's admission to the US, which occurred during Trump's first term.

Neves Valente was found dead Thursday night in a storage rental facility in Salem, New Hampshire, officials said. He is also suspected in the killing of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor two days after the Brown attack.

Neves Valente attended Brown University more than two decades ago and was a former classmate in Portugal of the slain MIT professor, Nuno Loureiro.

Diversity registration delays pre-date attack

The top countries of origin for diversity visa recipients in fiscal year 2024 were Nepal, Uzbekistan, Kenya, Egypt and Russia, according to State Department figures. Some 41 per cent were from African countries, the figures showed.

Only 118 Portuguese nationals entered the US through the programme in the past decade.

Even before Thursday's revelation about the Brown University shooting suspect's immigration history, the diversity programme registration for fiscal year 2027, which typically begins in October, had already been delayed.

The US State Department said in November that due to programme changes, the registration would be postponed to an unknown date.