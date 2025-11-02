Trump threatens US military action in Nigeria over treatment of Christians

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday (Nov 1) that he has asked the Defence Department to prepare for possible military action in Nigeria if the Nigerian government "continues to allow the killing of Christians."

The US government will also immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump said the US may "very well go into that now disgraced country, 'guns-a-blazing,' to completely wipe out the Islamic Terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities."

[[nid:724586]]