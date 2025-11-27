Award Banner
Award Banner
world

Trump told Japan's PM to lower the tone on Taiwan, WSJ reports

Trump told Japan's PM to lower the tone on Taiwan, WSJ reports
Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi speaks to the media after a telephone call with US President Donald Trump, at her official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Nov 25, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONNovember 27, 2025 12:48 AM

US President Donald Trump called Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi this week and advised her not to provoke Beijing on the question of Taiwan's sovereignty, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday (Nov 26), citing Japanese officials and an American briefed on the call.

Trump spoke with Takaichi after Chinese President Xi Jinping called the US president and spoke about China's historic claim to the democratic self-governing island as well as Washington and Beijing's joint responsibility to manage the world order, the Journal said.

Takaichi had remarked earlier in November that a hypotherical Chinese attack on Taiwan could trigger a Japanese military response, causing a diplomatic furor with China.

The Journal reported that Trump's advice to Takaichi was subtle, and he did not pressure Takaichi to walk back her comments.

[[nid:725698]]

DONALD TRUMPUnited States of AmericaSanae TakaichiJapanPolitics and Governmentchina
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.