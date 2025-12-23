Trump unveils plan for 'Trump-class' battleships to boost US sea power

PALM BEACH, Florida — President Donald Trump announced on Monday (Dec 22) plans to build a new "Trump-class" of battleships — larger, faster and "100 times more powerful" than any before — aimed at cementing US naval dominance, starting with two vessels as part of an expanded "Golden Fleet."

He said the project would eventually be expanded to encompass 20 to 25 new vessels.

The planned build-out of warships will ultimately result in "more tonnage and firepower under construction than at any time in history," US Navy Secretary John Phelan said, adding that components would be built in every US state.

He said the battleships would not only feature the "biggest guns" ever carried on a US warship but also would carry nuclear-armed, sea-launched cruise missiles. The first of the new battleships will be christened the USS Defiant.

In addition to the new battleship class, the Golden Fleet envisions an increase in the number of other types of war vessels, including a smaller, more nimble frigate class previously announced by the US Navy, Trump said.

