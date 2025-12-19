Trump urges 2028 astronaut moon landing in sweeping space policy order

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump enshrined the US goal to put humans back on the moon by 2028 and defend space from weapon threats in a sweeping executive order issued on Thursday (Dec 18), the first major space policy move of his administration's second term.

The order, issued hours after billionaire private astronaut and former SpaceX customer Jared Isaacman was sworn in as Nasa's 15th administrator, also reorganised national space policy under Trump's chief science adviser, Michael Kratsios.

It effectively cancelled the White House National Space Council, a high-level body of cabinet members that the president revived during his first term but considered axing this year.

Titled "ENSURING AMERICAN SPACE SUPERIORITY," the order calls on the Pentagon and US intelligence agencies to create a space security strategy, urges efficiency among private contractors and seeks demonstrations of missile-defence technologies under Trump's Golden Dome programme.

The goal to land humans on the moon by the end of Trump's second term in 2028 bears resemblance to the president's 2019 directive in his first term to make a lunar return by 2024, putting the moon at the centre of US space exploration policy with a timeline many in the industry regarded as unrealistic.

Development and testing delays with Nasa's Space Launch System and SpaceX's Starship gradually pushed that landing target date back.

Nasa's goal had been 2028 under former president Barack Obama.

Lunar outpost by 2030

A 2028 astronaut moon landing would be the first of many planned under Nasa's Artemis effort to build a long-term presence on the lunar surface. The US is in competition with China, which is targeting 2030 for its first crewed moon landing.

The order on Thursday called for "establishment of initial elements of a permanent lunar outpost by 2030," reinforcing Nasa's existing goal to develop long-term bases with nuclear power sources.

At the start of his second term, Trump had repeatedly talked about sending missions to Mars as Elon Musk, a major donor who has made sending humans to the Red Planet a priority for his company SpaceX, served a stint as a close adviser and powerful government efficiency czar.

But lawmakers in Congress this year have slowly put the moon back in focus, pressuring then-Nasa nominee Isaacman to stick with the agency's moon programme on which billions of dollars have been spent.

The White House, in a government efficiency push led by Musk, slashed Nasa's workforce by 20 per cent and has sought to cut the agency's 2026 budget by roughly 25 per cent from its usual US$25 billion (S$32.2 billion), imperiling dozens of space-science programs that scientists and some officials regard as priorities.

Isaacman, who plans to give his first agency-wide address to Nasa employees on Friday, has said he believes the space agency should try to target both the moon and Mars simultaneously while prioritizing a lunar return in order to beat China.

The 2028 moon-landing target depends heavily on the development progress of SpaceX's giant Starship lander, which has been criticised by Nasa's former acting administrator for moving too slowly.

