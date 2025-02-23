Award Banner
Trump urges Musk to be more aggressive in bid to shrink US government

Elon Musk listens to US President Donald Trump speak in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, US, Feb 11, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONFebruary 23, 2025 2:05 AM

WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump on Saturday (Feb 22) urged billionaire Elon Musk to be more aggressive in his efforts to shrink the federal government despite uproar over layoffs and deep spending cuts.

"Elon is doing a great job, but I would like to see him get more aggressive," Trump posted all in uppercase letters on his Truth Social platform. "Remember, we have a country to save, but ultimately, to make greater than ever before. MAGA!"

Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE — an entity created by Trump — has swept across federal government agencies, firing tens of thousands of federal government workers from scientists to park rangers, mostly those on probation.

