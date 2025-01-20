Award Banner
Trump wants to visit China as president, WSJ reports

US President Donald Trump poses for a photo with China's President Xi Jinping before their bilateral meeting during the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONJanuary 20, 2025 1:29 AM

US President-elect Donald Trump has told advisers he wants to travel to China after he takes office, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday (Jan 18), quoting people familiar with the discussions.

Trump has expressed interest in travelling to China in his first 100 days in office, the report said, citing one of the people.

Trump's inauguration is Monday, and Chinese state news agencies said on Friday that Chinese Vice President Han Zheng will attend as Beijing stands ready to strengthen co-operation.

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, through their representatives, have discussed meeting in person, with one option involving the incoming American president inviting the Chinese leader to the US, the WSJ added.

The Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

