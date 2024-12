Trump warns BRICS nations against replacing US dollar

WASHINGTON - US President-elect Donald Trump on Saturday (Nov 30) demanded that BRICS member countries commit to not creating a new currency or supporting another currency that would replace the United States dollar or face 100 per cent tariffs.

"We require a commitment from these Countries that they will neither create a new BRICS Currency, nor back any other Currency to replace the mighty US Dollar or, they will face 100 per cent Tariffs, and should expect to say goodbye to selling into the wonderful US Economy," Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.

"They can go find another 'sucker'. There is no chance that the BRICS will replace the US Dollar in International Trade, and any Country that tries should wave goodbye to America."

