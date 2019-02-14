Trump, Xi expected to meet 'sometime in March', says USDA official

Trump (left) and Xi at a meeting with business leaders in Beijing in 2017.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters
Feb 14, 2019

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to meet next month, a US Department of Agriculture official said at an industry event on Wednesday (Feb 13), as the two countries try to hammer out a deal to end a tit-for-tat tariff battle.

The presidents are expected to meet "sometime in March,"said USDA Deputy Secretary Stephen Censky at a renewable fuels industry conference.

US negotiators are in Beijing this week to discuss a trade pact that would avert an increase in US duties on Chinese goods scheduled for March 2.

