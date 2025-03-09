Trump's golf resort in Scotland vandalised with pro-Palestine graffiti

LONDON — US President Donald Trump's Turnberry golf resort in Scotland has been daubed with pro-Palestinian graffiti, with a protest group claiming responsibility.

Local media on Saturday (March 8) showed images of red paint scrawled across walls at the course with the slogans "Free Gaza" and "Free Palestine" as well as insults against Trump.

"Gaza is not for sale" was also painted on one of the greens and holes dug up on the course.

Palestine Action said it caused the damage, posting on social media platform X: "Whilst Trump attempts to treat Gaza as his property, he should know his own property is within reach."

Last month, Trump enraged the Arab world by declaring unexpectedly that the United States would take over Gaza, resettle its over 2-million Palestinian population and develop it into the "Riviera of the Middle East."

Police Scotland said it was investigating.

"Around 4.40am on Saturday, 8 March, 2025, we received a report of damage to the golf course and a premises on Maidens Road, Turnberry," a Police Scotland spokesperson said, adding that enquiries were ongoing.

Separately on Saturday, a man waving a Palestinian flag climbed the Big Ben tower at London's Palace of Westminster.

