Trump's labelling of Jan 6 suspects as hostages is offensive: White House

WASHINGTON — The White House denounced Republican Donald Trump's description of suspects in the Jan 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol as hostages as "incredibly grotesque and offensive," the White House said on Tuesday (Jan 16).

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre's comments to reporters came a day after Trump, who was president from 2017 to 2021, won the Republican caucuses in Iowa in his bid to become president again.

