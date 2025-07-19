Award Banner
Trump's new Alcatraz prison could cost $2.5b, Axios reports

Visitors tour the Alcatraz prison complex located on Alcatraz Island in San Francisco Bay near San Francisco, California, US, on July 17, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONJuly 19, 2025 3:21 AM

US President Donald Trump's plan to convert Alcatraz back into a maximum-security prison could cost roughly $2 billion (S$2.5 billion), Axios reported on Friday (July 18) citing administration sources.

"Estimates are still ongoing and there is no reportable final number," a White House spokesperson told Reuters.

Alcatraz was closed as a maximum-security prison in 1963 after 29 years of operation, because it was too expensive to continue operating. Trump previously said he would order the long-shuttered facility, now operated as a historic site in San Francisco Bay, to once again house violent criminals.

