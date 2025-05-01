Trump's Scottish golf course targeted by Greenpeace sand protest

LONDON — Golfers teeing off at Trump Turnberry in Scotland on Wednesday (April 30) would have been oblivious to Greenpeace's protest against the US President on the sand a few hundred metres away, which was only properly visible from the air.

Environmental group Greenpeace said its activists raked Donald Trump's portrait into the sandy beach alongside the message "Time to resist — fight the billionaire takeover".

The group released aerial footage of the image which was about half the size of a football pitch to mark the first 100 days of Trump's second term, during which time the US has left the Paris Climate agreement and backed coal and oil projects.

For Trump Turnberry, it is the second time in two months protesters have targeted the luxury golf resort, located on the west coast of Scotland, 50 miles south of Glasgow.

Pro-Palestinian graffiti was daubed on walls at the course and "Gaza is not for sale" painted on one of the greens on March 8.

Greenpeace said it worked with an arts organisation to draw in the sand overnight. The image was later washed away by the tide.

"During his first 100 days President Trump has been actively working to dismantle and weaken environmental protections and attack those who fight to protect nature and our shared climate," Areeba Hamid, co-executive director of Greenpeace UK, said in a statement.

