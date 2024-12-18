Uber and its CEO donate $1.3m each to Trump's inaugural fund

Uber Technologies and its CEO Dara Khosrowshahi each donated US$1 million (S$1.3 million) to US President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural fund, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday (Dec 17).

The ride-hailing firm joins a list of several large businesses that have sought to build a positive relationship with the incoming Trump administration after he won the election in November.

The donations by Uber and Khosrowshahi were first reported by The Wall Street Journal earlier in the day.

Amazon.com and Meta Platforms are donating US$1 million each to the fund, spokespersons for the respective companies said last week.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is planning to make a personal donation of US$1 million to the inaugural fund, an OpenAI spokesperson confirmed last week.

