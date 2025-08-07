UCLA says Trump administration froze $749m of its federal funding

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's administration has frozen US$584 million (S$749 million) in federal funding for the University of California, Los Angeles, UCLA said on Wednesday (Aug 6) after the government reprimanded the university over pro-Palestinian protests.

The Trump administration has threatened to cut federal funds for universities over pro-Palestinian protests against US ally Israel's war in Gaza. The government alleges universities, including UCLA, allowed antisemitism during the protests.

Large demonstrations took place at UCLA last year. Protesters, including some Jewish groups, say the government wrongly equates their criticism of Israel's military assault in Gaza and its occupation of Palestinian territories with antisemitism, and their advocacy for Palestinian rights with support for extremism.

"Currently, a total of approximately US$584 million in extra-mural award funding is suspended and at risk," UCLA Chancellor Julio Frenk said in an update on the university website.

University of California President James Milliken separately said the institution agreed to have talks with the federal government to restore its funding. Milliken said funding "cuts do nothing to address antisemitism."

The White House had no immediate comment.

Last week, UCLA agreed to pay over US$6 million to settle a lawsuit by some students and a professor who alleged antisemitism. It was also sued this year over a 2024 violent mob attack on pro-Palestinian protesters at the height of the campus protest movement.

The government has in recent weeks settled its probes with Columbia University, which agreed to pay over US$220 million, and Brown University, which said it will pay US$50 million. Both institutions accepted certain government demands. Talks to settle with Harvard University are ongoing.

Rights advocates have raised concerns about academic freedom and free speech.

The government has also attempted to deport foreign student protesters but faced judicial roadblocks. Stanford University's student-run newspaper sued the Trump administration on Wednesday, saying student writers censored themselves and turned down assignments related to Gaza to avoid being targeted for deportation.

Rights advocates have noted a rise in antisemitism, anti-Arab bias and Islamophobia due to the war. The Trump administration has not announced equivalent probes into Islamophobia.

