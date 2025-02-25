UK announces sweeping package of sanctions against Russia

LONDON — UK on Monday (Feb 24) announced what it said was its largest package of sanctions against Russia since the early days of the war in Ukraine, including companies worldwide that supply components used by the Russian military.

The package, timed to mark the third anniversary of the Russian invasion, also targeted North Korea's defence minister No Kwang-chol over the deployment of North Korean forces in Russia, and Kyrgyzstan-based Keremet Bank.

Britain's Foreign Office said it was sanctioning producers and suppliers of machine tools, electronics and dual-use goods including microprocessors used in weapons systems. These were based in a range of third countries including Central Asian states, Turkey, Thailand, India and China.

The Russian embassy in London did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A Chinese embassy spokesperson said the sanctions harmed the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies, adding that they had "no basis in international law."

"China firmly opposes this and has made solemn representations to the UK side," the statement posted on the embassy website said.

Among the British government's list of wealthy Russians included in the sanctions was billionaire businessman Roman Trotsenko.

The government also sanctioned a further 40 vessels Britain said were being used to help Russia evade sanctions by transporting its oil.

"Every military supply line disrupted, every rouble blocked, and every enabler of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's aggression exposed is a step towards a just and lasting peace," British foreign minister David Lammy said.

[[nid:715002]]