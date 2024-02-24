UK to help replenish Ukraine's artillery reserves with $417m package

LONDON - Britain will spend £245 million (S$417 million) over the next year to boost Ukraine's artillery ammunition reserves, the defence ministry said on Feb 24 - the two-year anniversary of Russia's invasion.

Ukraine faces acute ammunition shortages and is seeking more military assistance from Western countries as it battles to hold off Russia. The prospect of further military aid from the United States, its largest donor, hinges on a congressional vote.

"They cannot win this fight without the support of the international community - and that's why we continue to do what it takes to ensure Ukraine can continue to fight towards victory." British defence minister Grant Shapps said in a statement.

Britain has pledged more than £7 billion of military assistance to Ukraine since February 2022.

US president Joe Biden's administration has so far provided US$44 billion (S$59 billion) in security assistance to Ukraine and is currently awaiting congressional approval to secure US$60 billion.

Germany, the second-largest provider of military assistance to Ukraine, says it has provided and committed to some €28 billion (S$40 billion) of military aid so far.

The European Union has committed around €6 billion in military aid through the European Peace Facility.

Several individual Western countries have pledged military aid since February 2022, including Canada committing US$2.4 billion.

ALSO READ: UK to provide Ukraine with ammo, vehicles and $87 million for equipment repair