UK PM Johnson urges Trump to waive immunity of US diplomat's wife

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves his Downing Street office in London, Britain, October 3, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

LONDON - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday urged President Donald Trump to reconsider a decision to let a US diplomat's wife use diplomatic immunity after she was involved in a fatal car crash in England and then left the country.

Harry Dunn, 19, was killed in August in a road collision near RAF Croughton, an air force base in central England that is used by the United States.

"The prime minister urged the president to reconsider the US position so the individual involved can return to the UK, co-operate with police and allow Harry's family to receive justice," a Downing Street spokeswoman said in a readout of a call between the two leaders.

Johnson has said he hoped the diplomat's wife, Anne Sacoolas, would choose to return to Britain to engage with investigators.

Speaking at the White House, Trump told reporters: "It was a terrible accident. We're going to speak to her and we're going to see the person driving the car, the wife of the diplomat, we're going to speak to her and see what we can come up with so that there can be some healing."

Earlier on Wednesday, Dunn's mother Charlotte Charles said after meeting with British foreign secretary Dominic Raab that no progress had been made over the last week.

"Part of me is feeling like it was just a publicity stunt on the UK government side to show they are trying to help," she said.

Raab said he shared the frustration of Dunn's parents.

