UK sees 'no evidence' Russia's Putin is interested in a negotiated peace with Ukraine, MI6 chief says

ISTANBUL — MI6 chief Richard Moore said on Friday (Sept 19) that he sees "no evidence" that Russian President Vladimir Putin has any interest in a negotiated peace short of Ukrainian capitulation.

In a speech in Istanbul to announce plans to use the dark web to recruit informants and receive secret information from agents in Russia and worldwide, Moore also said Putin has "bitten off more than he can chew" and underestimated Ukrainians in the war.

[[nid:722721]]