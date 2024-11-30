UK spy chief says Russia behind 'staggeringly reckless' sabotage in Europe

PARIS — Britain's foreign spy chief accused Russia on Friday (Nov 29) of waging a "staggeringly reckless campaign" of sabotage in Europe while also stepping up its nuclear sabre-rattling to scare other countries off from backing Ukraine.

Richard Moore, head of Britain's Secret Intelligence Service known as MI6, said that any softening in support for Ukraine against Russia's 2022 full-scale invasion would embolden Russian President Vladimir Putin and his allies.

In what appeared a message to incoming US President Donald Trump's administration and some European allies that have questioned continued support for Ukraine in the grinding war, Moore argued that Europe and its transatlantic partners must hold firm in the face of what he said was growing aggression.

"We have recently uncovered a staggeringly reckless campaign of Russian sabotage in Europe, even as Putin and his acolytes resort to nuclear sabre-rattling to sow fear about the consequences of aiding Ukraine," he said in a speech in Paris.

"The cost of supporting Ukraine is well known but the cost of not doing so would be infinitely higher. If Putin succeeds China would weigh the implications, North Korea would be emboldened and Iran would become still more dangerous."

In September, Moore said Russia's intelligence services had gone "a bit feral" in the latest warning by NATO and other Western spy chiefs about what they call hostile Russian actions, ranging from repeated cyber attacks to Moscow-linked arson.

Moscow has denied responsibility for all such incidents. The Russian embassy in London did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Moore's remarks.

Last month the UK's domestic spy chief said Russia's GRU military intelligence service was seeking to cause "mayhem".

Sources familiar with US intelligence have told Reuters Moscow is likely to step up its campaign against European targets to increase pressure on the West over its support for Kyiv.

Looking forward to Trump

Much of Moore's speech was focused on the importance of Western solidarity, saying the collective strength of Britain's allies would outmatch Putin who, he said, was becoming increasingly in hock to China, North Korea and Iran.

Trump, who has vowed to quickly end the war in Ukraine, without saying how, and other Republicans in the US have expressed reservations about Washington's strong strategic support and heavy weapons supplies for Kyiv.

"If Putin is allowed to succeed in reducing Ukraine to a vassal state he will not stop there. Our security — British, French, European and transatlantic — will be jeopardised," Moore said.

In general terms, Moore said the world was in its most dangerous state in his 37 years working in the intelligence world, with Islamic State on the rise again, Iran's nuclear ambitions a continued threat, and the radicalising impact of the Oct 7, 2023 Hamas attacks on Israel not yet fully known.

Nicolas Lerner, head of France's foreign spy agency DGSE, said French and UK intelligence were working closely together "to face what is undoubtedly one of the threats — if not the threat — in my opinion, the possible atomic proliferation in Iran".

Iran has repeatedly denied seeking nuclear weapons.

