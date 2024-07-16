Ukraine attacks wound 6, cause factory fire in Russian border regions, governors say

Ukrainian attacks caused a fire at a factory producing electrical devices and wounded at least six people in Russian areas bordering Ukraine overnight, local governors said on Tuesday (July 16).

None of the workers were injured in the drone attack on factory in the town of Korenevo in Russia's Kursk region, but one person was wounded when a drone dropped an explosive device on a private household elsewhere in the region, interim governor Alexei Smirnov said.

There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian authorities on the reported attacks which Reuters could not confirm independently.

Russia's Defence Ministry said air defence systems destroyed 13 Ukrainian drones overnight, including one drone over the Kursk region.

Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the border region of Belgorod, said four people were wounded by Ukrainian shelling. In the Voronezh region, one person was wounded in a drone attack, local governor Alexander Gusev said.

Russia's Kommersant daily newspaper reported on Tuesday that authorities were considering evacuating people from 14 villages in the Belgorod region that were particularly close to the Ukrainian border.

