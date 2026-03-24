Award Banner
Award Banner
world

Ukraine has 'irrefutable' evidence of Russia providing intelligence to Iran, Zelenskiy says

Ukraine has 'irrefutable' evidence of Russia providing intelligence to Iran, Zelenskiy says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy looks on as he delivers a statement along with Bavarian federal state prime minister Markus Soeder (not pictured), chairman of the Munich Security Conference Wolfgang Ischinger (not pictured), Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk (not pictured) during the Munich Security Conference MSC, at the Residenz of the former Bavarian Kings, in Munich, Germany, February 14, 2026.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONMarch 24, 2026 2:34 AM

Ukraine's military intelligence has "irrefutable" evidence that Russia continues to provide intelligence to Iran and such activity can only prolong the war in the Middle East, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday (March 23).

"Russia is using its own signals intelligence and electronic intelligence capabilities, as well as part of the data obtained through co-operation with partners in the Middle East," he said on X after meeting the head of military intelligence.

Speaking later in his nightly video address, Zelenskiy said there was "growing evidence" of continued Russian efforts to funnel intelligence to Iran.

"This is clearly destructive activity and must be stopped as it only leads to further destabilisation. All responsible states have an interest in ensuring security and preventing bigger problem," he said.

"Markets are already reacting negatively and this is significantly complicating the fuel situation in many countries. By helping the Iranian regime survive and strike more accurately, Russia is effectively prolonging the war."

The Kremlin last week dismissed a Wall Street Journal report that Russia was sharing satellite imagery and improved drone technology with Iran as "fake news".

[[nid:732056]]

UkraineRUSSIARussia-Ukraine conflictVolodymyr ZelenskiyWars and conflictsIRAN
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.