Ukraine investigates negligence after deadly Russian strike on military training camp

KYIV — Ukraine acknowledged on Monday (March 3) that a Russian missile strike on a military training ground at the weekend had inflicted deaths and injuries and said a criminal investigation was underway into possible negligence.

Russia's defence ministry shared a video of what it described as an Iskander-M ballistic missile strike on a camp in Dnipropetrovsk region on Saturday, saying it inflicted heavy casualties.

It did not provide evidence and Reuters could not independently verify the incident.

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Ukraine's army chief, said via Telegram that Russia had struck with cluster munitions but did not disclose casualty details.

Ukraine's law enforcement agency, the State Bureau of Investigations, said it had opened a criminal investigation into possible negligence over the attack, without giving details of what wrongdoing might have taken place.

"We are witnessing untimely decisions and unlearnt lessons," Ukraine's land forces commander Mykhailo Drapatyi said on Telegram, adding that those responsible would be found. "No one will hide behind explanations or formal reports."

Syrskyi said a training centre head and a commander of a military unit were suspended from duties, with checks ordered into implementation of a ban on outside meetings.

During three years of Russia's full-scale invasion, Moscow's forces have inflicted casualties various times in attacks on Ukrainian military educational institutions and various formal outdoor gatherings.

