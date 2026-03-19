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Ukraine peace talks paused amid Iran war, Russia's Izvestia says

Ukraine peace talks paused amid Iran war, Russia's Izvestia says
A postal distribution centre of Nova Post company hit by Russian missile, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, on March 17.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONMarch 19, 2026 7:05 AM

MOSCOW — Peace talks between the US, Russia and Ukraine are on pause amid the Iran war, Izvestia reported on Thursday (March 19), citing Russian officials.

Izvestia said the Kremlin had confirmed the pause and that the Iran war could push Kyiv towards compromise.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev would continue working on investment and economic co-operation but the trilateral talks were on pause.

"Kirill Dmitriev continues work. The trilateral group is on pause," Peskov was quoted as saying by Izvestia.

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RUSSIARussia-Ukraine conflictUkraineUnited States of AmericaIRANPolitics and GovernmentWars and conflicts
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