Ukraine peace talks paused amid Iran war, Russia's Izvestia says

MOSCOW — Peace talks between the US, Russia and Ukraine are on pause amid the Iran war, Izvestia reported on Thursday (March 19), citing Russian officials.

Izvestia said the Kremlin had confirmed the pause and that the Iran war could push Kyiv towards compromise.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev would continue working on investment and economic co-operation but the trilateral talks were on pause.

"Kirill Dmitriev continues work. The trilateral group is on pause," Peskov was quoted as saying by Izvestia.

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