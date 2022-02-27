Ukraine roads company removing road signs to confuse Russians

MOSCOW - A Ukrainian company in charge of building and maintaining roads said it was removing all road signs that could be used by invading Russian forces to find their way around the country.

"The enemy has poor communications, they cannot navigate the terrain," the company Ukravtodor said in a Facebook update late on Friday. "Let us help them get straight to hell."

It posted an edited photo of a standard road sign in which directions to nearby cities have been replaced with profanities that could be translated as "Go f*** yourself", "Go f*** yourself again" and "Go f*** yourself back in Russia".

