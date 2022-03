DAKAR - At least 1,170 civilians have been killed in Ukraine's besieged city of Mariupol since the start of the Russian invasion, a Ukrainian state information agency said on Wednesday (March 9), citing figures from Mariupol's deputy mayor.

"At least 1,170 people have been killed and 47 were buried in a mass grave today," deputy mayor Serhiy Orlov was quoted as saying. "People are without water, heat, electricity, gas, residents are melting snow to drink."