Ukraine would join EU by 2027 under draft peace proposal, FT reports

European Union flags and a Ukrainian flag flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Feb 24, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONDecember 13, 2025 3:31 AM

Ukraine would be slated to join the European Union by Jan 1, 2027 under a peace proposal being discussed as part of US-mediated negotiations to bring an end to the years-long Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Financial Times reported on Friday (Dec 12).

The proposal was being negotiated by US and Ukrainian officials with the support of Brussels, the FT added, citing people briefed with the document's contents.

